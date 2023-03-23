Matches Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s episode, which airs on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofé vs. Damon Kemp & Tavion

* Odyssey Jones vs. Kale Dixon

The full announcement reads:

Blade and Enofé set to clash with Kemp and Heights on NXT Level Up

An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will feature Malik Blade and Edris Enofé colliding with Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights in a spirited tag team match, as well as a singles battle between Odyssey Jones and Kale Dixon.

One of the most entertaining young tandems in WWE, Blade and Enofé have been dazzling the WWE Universe while taking on competitors across NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up, besting the likes of Myles Borne and Tavion Heights as well as Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

They’re in for a battle, however, against the despicable Kemp and the ultra-athletic Heights, who look to go 2-0 as a tandem after scoring an impressive win over Borne and Tank Ledger on NXT Level Up last month.

Dixon may still be winless in WWE, but his arrogance is still at an all-time high thanks in part to impressive performances during losses to Axiom, Ledger and Dante Chen.

He’ll receive a colossal challenge against Jones, who recently returned from an injury and has racked up wins against Von Wagner and Kemp since exploding back onto the scene.

Check out an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!