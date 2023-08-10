Matches Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Tavion Heights vs. Joe Coffey

* Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp

* Fallon Henley vs. Izzi Dame

The full preview reads:

Joe Coffey and Tavion Heights primed for slugfest on NXT Level Up

A thrilling edition of NXT Level Up will feature Tavion Heights battling Joe Coffey in a slugfest, Dante Chen locking horns with Damon Kemp, and Fallon Henley taking on Izzi Dame

The menacing Coffey never turns down a fight, and he figures to be in a foul mood after watching his brother and Wolfgang lose the NXT Tag Team Championship to The Family at NXT Great American Bash.

Heights has gone toe-to-toe with several prominent Superstars, including Axiom and Luca Crusifino, and he’s seeking his first singles victory.

Two staples of NXT Level Up, Chen and Kemp will clash one-on-one for the first time since Kemp bested The Gatekeeper of NXT last November.

In June, Kemp got payback by teaming with Nathan Frazer to knock off Kemp and Heights, setting the stage for another highly anticipated collision.

After falling to Dani Palmer in her impressive WWE debut several weeks ago, Dame hopes to score her first win in her second match against Henley, a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion who has won her last five matches on NXT Level Up and recently defeated Tatum Paxley.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!