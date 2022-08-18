Matches Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Axiom vs. Xyon Quinn

* Dante Chen vs. Javier Bernal

* Ivy Nile vs. Arianna Grace

The full preview for the episode reads:

NXT Level Up preview: Axiom and Quinn set for hard-hitting slugfest

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Axiom locking horns with Xyon Quinn, Dante Chen battling Javier Bernal, and Ivy Nile matching up with Arianna Grace.

A true student of the game, Axiom searches for his third consecutive win as he heads to NXT Level Up for the first time, having defeated Duke Hudson and Dante Chen in recent bouts on NXT 2.0.

Axiom is all but certain to receive a tough test from Quinn, who is in the middle of a losing streak but remains one of the most feared strikers in NXT.

Additionally, Bernal seems to be sporting a new attitude, having essentially bailed on Myles Borne when they teamed up for a tag match, then grabbed the middle rope during a pinning combination to secure a singles win over Borne the following week.

Chen, however, has been victorious in his last two matches on NXT Level Up, teaming up with Guru Raaj to best Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin, and earning a one-on-one win against Borne.

The NXT Arena faithful took an immediate liking to Nile and her no-nonsense attitude from the very first time she stepped through the curtains on NXT Level Up, and The Pitbull of Diamond Mine has quickly established herself as one of the must-see Superstars on the brand.

Nile, who is 7-0 on NXT Level Up, will be opposed by Grace, who tends to look down her nose at her fellow Superstars. And after defeating Thea Hail to claim her first win on NXT, Grace seems likely to be more arrogant than ever.

Check out an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday on Peacock at 10/9 C in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!