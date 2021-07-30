Matches Set For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Thursday that Drake Maverick will face Asher Hale, while Ikemen Jiro will battle Grayson Waller.

The full announcement reads:

Jiro and Waller collide, Maverick returns to take on Hale on 205 Live

An exciting edition of the purple brand is set to feature a collision between former 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick and Asher Hale, as well as a battle between two eccentric competitors in Ikemen Jiro and Grayson Waller.

It seems entire possible — if not probable — that Waller is holding some resentment for his next opponent, as Jiro was selected to compete in the NXT Breakout Tournament and Waller was not.

Though Waller has been quick to shout, “I’ve already broken out!” to anyone who will listen, the Australian competitor will undoubtedly be looking to make a statement at Jiro’s expense, particularly after losing each of his last two matches.

Whether competing in singles or tag team action, Jiro has posted several impressive victories since debuting in May and remains undefeated on 205 Live. Just like Waller, however, Jiro is looking to bounce back from a loss, as he was knocked out of the NXT Breakout Tournament in the first round by Duke Hudson.

205 Live

Though Maverick rarely competed on 205 Live during his run as the brand’s General Manager from 2017 to 2019, he is a well-traveled, versatile Superstar who will be hungry to once again ensure that 205 Live lives up to its “Most Exciting Hour on Television” moniker.

Since leaving the purple brand, Maverick has had several runs with the 24/7 Championship, competed on NXT, and finished as the runner-up during a gritty and inspiring run through NXT’s tournament to crown a new Cruiserweight Champion in May 2020.

