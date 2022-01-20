wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on Peacock & WWE Network after Smackdown:
* Bodhi Hayward vs. James Drake
* Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend
* Javier Bernal vs. Draco Anthony
You can see the full preview below:
Hayward attempts to remain unbeaten in collision with Drake on 205 Live
A thrilling edition of 205 Live is set to feature a trio of hard-hitting singles matches, as Bodhi Hayward and James Drake collide in an exciting main event, Fallon Henley tangles with Lash Legend, and Javier Bernal slugs it out with Draco Anthony.
As the prized pupil of Chase University and with a win over Guru Raaj in his debut match to his name, Bodhi Hayward couldn’t be off to a much better start WWE.
The enthusiastic competitor is in for a physical donnybrook this Friday, however, as he’ll be opposed by Drake, a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion and a veteran of the squared circle who seems all but certain to look down at a Superstar competing in just his second match.
Will Hayward improve to 2-0 and score a big win heading into next week’s Dusty Cup, or will Drake pick up a monumental victory and catapult The Grizzled Young Veterans to success in the tourney?
And in a battle of up-and-comers who have each competed on NXT 2.0 as well as the purple brand, the outspoken Legend meets the fiery Fallon.
Legend is seeking a bounce-back win after narrowly being defeated by Sarray, while Henley is looking to start 2022 with a bang.
Finally, Bernal is primed to make his highly anticipated WWE debut when he locks horns with Anthony, who seeks a critical win after coming up just short against Malik Blade two weeks ago on 205 Live.
Don’t miss an exciting episode of the purple brand, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!