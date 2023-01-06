Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced the matches set to take place on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, that airs on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights

* Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn

* Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer

The preview for the episode reads: