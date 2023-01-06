wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced the matches set to take place on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, that airs on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights
* Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn
* Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer
The preview for the episode reads:
Enofé and Blade primed for collision with Borne and Heights on NXT Level Up
An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Edris Enofé and Malik Blade tangling with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights in a thrilling main event, Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer battling Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller, and Tank Ledger matching wits and fists with Xyon Quinn.
One of the most exciting young tandems in WWE, Enofé and Blade have taken the WWE Universe by storm ever since pairing up for their first tag team match last January.
They’re approaching the one-year anniversary of their partnership, and they’ll look to celebrate in style when they’re opposed by Borne and Heights. Borne is looking to snap a recent losing streak, while Heights is competing in just his second match after falling to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in his debut.
Ruca has captured the attention of the WWE Universe thanks in large part to her devastating and innovative finishing move, the Soul Snatcher, which sees her soar into a backflip from the middle rope and drop her opponents with a cutter all in one motion.
Ruca will share the spotlight with Palmer, who is looking for her first career win, against the intriguing pairing of Lopez and Miller. Miller has been mired in a bit of a losing streak, while Lopez has repeatedly flashed a mean streak and a win-at-all-costs mantra.
The powerhouse Ledger is also hoping to score his first singles win against no-nonsense striker Quinn. Quinn has experienced his ups and downs, but he recently earned a win against Ledger when they collided on Level Up several weeks ago, setting the stage for the rematch.
Don’t miss an awesome edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!