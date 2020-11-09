wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s Episode of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. It will feature the AEW debut of Terrence and Terrell Dudley, the sons of D’Von Dudley.
* Alan Angels vs. Fuego Delsol
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Louie Valle & Justin Blax
* Dreamgirl Ellie & Jennacide vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
* Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Ashton Starr & David Ali
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* Dani Jordan vs. Leva Bates
* The Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) vs. Adam Priest & Shawn Dean
* TNT (Terrell & Terrence Dudley) vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico & Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther)
* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. Baron Black & Frankie Thomas
Tomorrow on #AEWDark, we have nine blockbuster matches set & ready to go! Watch Dark tomorrow night via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/y65MQ2DDgm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron Denies Abusing Paige, Says He Was the Victim
- Goldberg Reflects On His Run With WCW During Monday Night Wars, His Favorite Moment After Nitro Match With Hulk Hogan
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet