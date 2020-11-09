Matches Set For Tomorrow’s Episode of AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. It will feature the AEW debut of Terrence and Terrell Dudley, the sons of D’Von Dudley.

* Alan Angels vs. Fuego Delsol

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Louie Valle & Justin Blax

* Dreamgirl Ellie & Jennacide vs. Ivelisse & Diamante

* Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Ashton Starr & David Ali

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

* Dani Jordan vs. Leva Bates

* The Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) vs. Adam Priest & Shawn Dean

* TNT (Terrell & Terrence Dudley) vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico & Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther)

* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. Baron Black & Frankie Thomas