Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:
* Thea Hail vs. Sol Ruca
* Oro Mensah vs. Myles Borne
* Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights
