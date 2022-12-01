wrestling / News

Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:

* Thea Hail vs. Sol Ruca
* Oro Mensah vs. Myles Borne
* Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights

