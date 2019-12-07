Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

– WWE has announced a couple of matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced that Lio Rush will take on Danny Burch, while Raul Mendoza will battle Angel Garza. Garza is set to face Rush for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship next week on NXT, and the story is that each man picked their rival’s opponent for tonight.

The announcement reads:

Next week on WWE NXT, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will defend the title in a rematch against Angel Garza. However, tonight, the two rivals have hand-picked each other’s opponents as they prepare for their high-stakes battle.

For Garza, The Man of the Hour chose Raul Mendoza, for whom Rush has developed a great respect. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion was pushed to the limit by Mendoza and wants Garza to experience the same level of competition from Mendoza.

Before I get my hands on you Wednesday @AngelGarzaWwe… You get to go-one-one with @RaulMendozaWWE tonight on #205Live. Trust me, I been in the ring with @RaulMendozaWWE and he can go. Let’s see how battle tested you are for the #MOTH. — 11:11 OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) December 6, 2019

Garza responded to Rush’s pick by choosing the hard-hitting Danny Burch. Following the British Superstar’s performance last week, Garza is certain he’ll bring that same level of intensity against The Man of the Hour.

