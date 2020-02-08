wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live
WWE has announced a triple threat match and more for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday that Jordan Devlin will arrive on the brand to take on Lio Rush and Tony Nese in a three-way dance.
Also set for tonight’s show in Oney Lorcan returning to action with Danny Burch against Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick. The write-up for the triple threat match reads:
Following the news last week that The Irish Ace would be making his way to the home of the Cruiserweight division, the WWE Universe has been ripe with anticipation about what kind of statement the champion would make. Tweeting earlier today, he wanted to know which Cruiserweight needed to be made an example of. Lio Rush responded by asserting that he was more than willing to welcome Devlin to WWE 205 Live. However, WWE 205 Live original Tony Nese chimed in and claimed that the honor should be his. As a result, all three Superstars will collide in a Triple Threat Match.
Can Devlin set the tone for his championship reign, or will he realize that the competition is fiercer than he anticipated in the Cruiserweight division?
More Trending Stories
- Angel Garza Reportedly Behind Change In Pronunciation Of His Name
- Bobby Lashley Not Expected To Turn Face Soon
- Jerry Lawler Recalls His Feud With Bret Hart, Bret Not Liking the Feud and Taking Lawler’s Insults to His Family Personally
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s Favorite Member of The Radicalz, Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Join The Group, Erasing Chris Benoit From WWE