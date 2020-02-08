Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced a triple threat match and more for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday that Jordan Devlin will arrive on the brand to take on Lio Rush and Tony Nese in a three-way dance.

Also set for tonight’s show in Oney Lorcan returning to action with Danny Burch against Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick. The write-up for the triple threat match reads: