Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday evening that August Grey and Curt Stallion will face Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese, while Mansoor will battle Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

The announcement reads:

205 Live to feature pair of must-see matches

Tonight on 205 Live, Mansoor looks to remain undefeated when he takes on the resurgent Ashante “Thee” Adonis, while Curt Stallion has recruited August Grey for a tag team bout against Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari.

Mansoor and Adonis have seemingly each made loose alliances with The Brian Kendrick in recent weeks. The Man With a Plan has imparted his veteran wisdom on Adonis, who has displayed plenty of raw talent but also an inability to stay laser-focused during his matches – at least until he finally defeated Kendrick in his third try several weeks ago.

Mansoor defeated Kendrick in singles competition two weeks ago, then joined forces with him last week to pick up a tag team victory against Ever-Rise. What will happen when Mansoor and Adonis, who have faced off frequently, once again slug it out?

Immediately after bursting onto the scene of 205 Live, Stallion found himself at odds with Nese and Daivari, who consider themselves the 205 Live O.G.s and have claimed that Stallion isn’t in their league.

Stallion, who lost to Nese in singles competition but defeated Daivari, has been challenged to a tag team match by the former Cruiserweight Champion and The Persian Lion, and he has recruited none other than his longtime partner Austin Grey.

What will happen when the old school takes on the new school in what is certain to be a fiery tag team collision? Find out on The Most Exciting Hour of Television, streaming on WWE Network at 10/9 C tonight!