Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live
WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company has announced that Jake Atlas vs. August Grey and a multi-tag match featuring the Bollywood Boyz and Ever-Rise are set for tonight’s show. You can see the promos setting up the matches below.
205 Live takes place tonight on WWE Network at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.
A Canadian truce. 🇨🇦🤟🏾 https://t.co/w9ysepU5Bp
— Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 5, 2021
.@JakeAtlas_ is locked in on his match with @AugustGreyWWE tonight on #205Live! Will he be victorious and move one step closer to the #CruiserweightTitle? @JDeanWilliams pic.twitter.com/EtPgAnvrxY
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) February 5, 2021
Did @AugustGreyWWE learn something from last week’s #TripleThreat match? He takes on @JakeAtlas_ one-on-one TONIGHT! #205Live @JDeanWilliams pic.twitter.com/i1UHWSdJO3
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) February 5, 2021
