Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set three matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced on Tuesday that tonight’s episode, which airs after Smackdown on USA Network, will feature the following:
* Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick
* Lince Dorado vs. Ariya Daivari
* Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan
