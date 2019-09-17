wrestling / News

Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
205 Live

– WWE has set three matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced on Tuesday that tonight’s episode, which airs after Smackdown on USA Network, will feature the following:

* Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick
* Lince Dorado vs. Ariya Daivari
* Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan

