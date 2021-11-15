wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers for the episode here.
* QT Marshall vs. John Silver
* Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Emi Sakura vs. Riho, Skye Blue & Ryo Mizunami
* Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isaiah Kassidy vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan “5” Angels)
* Andrade el Idolo vs. Lorde Crew
* Ruby Soho vs. Charlie Krewl
* The Gunn Club vs. Nasty Russ, T Money and Sean Cooke
