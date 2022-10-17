Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube.

* The Gunn Club vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Voros Twins

* Athena vs. Jody Threat

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito & Dylan Davis

* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Jessika Neri & Jeremy Profit