Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube.

* The Gunn Club vs. The Bollywood Boyz
* Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Voros Twins
* Athena vs. Jody Threat
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito & Dylan Davis
* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Jessika Neri & Jeremy Profit

