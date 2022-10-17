wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube.
* The Gunn Club vs. The Bollywood Boyz
* Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Voros Twins
* Athena vs. Jody Threat
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito & Dylan Davis
* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Jessika Neri & Jeremy Profit
A brand new #AEWDarkElevation drops TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, featuring @AthenaPalmer_FG, @FrankieKazarian, @TheLethalJay & @helloSatnam and @TheKipSabian & @ThePenelopeFord and many more #AEW stars in action! Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/JOIF05Pzqv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2022
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 to see @MadisonRayne & @SkyeByee vs. @EmiSakura_gtmv & @SerenaDeeb, @andycomplains & @BladeOfBuffalo vs. @VorosTwins, as well as @TheAustinGunn & @coltengunn vs. @BollywoodBoyz, plus so much more! pic.twitter.com/MRlldDIIs7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2022