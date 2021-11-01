wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube tonight at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers for the show here.
* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander & Ryo Mizunami
* Kazarian vs. Viktor Benjamin
* Riho vs. Kayla Sparks
* FTR vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
* Tay Conti vs. Little Mean Kathleen
* Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Serpentico
