Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube tonight at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers for the show here.

* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander & Ryo Mizunami

* Kazarian vs. Viktor Benjamin

* Riho vs. Kayla Sparks

* FTR vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Tay Conti vs. Little Mean Kathleen

* Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Serpentico