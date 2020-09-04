wrestling / News
Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark on Youtube, which serves as the last show before All Out tomorrow night.
* Allie vs. Red Velvet
* Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton
* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall)
* Shawn Dean & Brandon Bullock vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Faboo Andre & D3 vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King
* Luther vs. Darby Allin
* Ryzin Angel Perez vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr)
We have EIGHT stacked matches for you TONIGHT on this special Friday night episode of Dark!
Watch #AEWDark tonight at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny pic.twitter.com/bgBJAy0IdN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on NXT TakeOver Events for Rest of 2020
- Matt Cardona Loved His Time in WWE, Currently Doesn’t Want to Go Back
- Renee Young Discusses If She Has Had Any Talks With AEW Yet, Her WWE Non-Compete Clause
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Struggle With Consistent Storytelling, Importance Of Telling Stories In Wrestling, Why Steve Austin-Vince McMahon Story Worked