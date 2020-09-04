wrestling / News

Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark

September 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark on Youtube, which serves as the last show before All Out tomorrow night.

* Allie vs. Red Velvet
* Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton
* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall)
* Shawn Dean & Brandon Bullock vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Faboo Andre & D3 vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King
* Luther vs. Darby Allin
* Ryzin Angel Perez vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr)

