Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced the matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live, which include cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong in action. You can find spoilers here. The full lineup includes:

* Championship Contender Match: Roderick Strong vs. Draco Anthony

* Andre Chase vs. Malik Blade

* Indi Hartwell vs. Valentina Feroz

On a thrilling edition of 205 Live, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will collide with the debuting Draco Anthony, Malik Blade seeks his first win against Andre Chase, and Indi Hartwell will venture to the purple brand to take on Valentina Feroz.

Ever since Strong joined The Diamond Mine and captured his title in short order, Malcolm Bivens has made it abundantly clear that the faction’s first member will take on all comers – colossal, small, veteran or rookie.

And, in fact, Strong will be opposed by Draco Anthony, who is competing in his very first match.

Feroz, who has posted a record of 4-1 on the revamped 205 Live and is coming off last week’s submission victory against Erica Yan, receives arguably the toughest test of her young career when she meets former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell will be making just her second career appearance on the purple brand, but she has been excelling in singles and tag team competition on NXT 2.0 and came within an eyelash of becoming a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion in a pulse-pounding Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

And in a matchup of two Superstars who badly need a win, Chase and Blade seem likely to pull out all the stops to halt their respective lengthy losing streaks. Though he has turned some heads with his incredible athleticism while competing on 205 Live and NXT 2.0, Chase is still searching for his first career win; Chase, meanwhile, is hoping to snap a nine-match losing streak.

Don’t miss an incredible 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere!