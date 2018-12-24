wrestling / News
MLW News: Matches Set For Friday’s TV, MLW Trying to Trademark The Hart Foundation, Next Live Event Set
– Friday’s MLW Fusion will be headlined by Konnan challenging MLW Champion Low Ki. A $20,000 Simon Gotch Challenge is also scheduled for the show.
– The next live event for the promotion will be the February 3rd Superfight event at the 2300 Arena, headlined by Low Ki vs. Tom Lawlor.
– MLW has applied to trademark The Hart Foundation.
