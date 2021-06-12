wrestling / News
Matches Set For Monday’s Episode of WWE Raw
June 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has set a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will face off against the New Day on Monday’s show.
Also announced for the show is Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles. These matches join the previously-announced return of Eva Marie on the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network.
