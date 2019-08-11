Matches Set to Be Moved to SummerSlam Kickoff Show

– WWE is set to move three matches to the SummerSlam Kickoff show, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that there are plans to move the matches, which include Drew Gulak’s Cruiserweight Championship match against Oney Lorcan, to the pre-show.

The Kickoff show beguns at 5 PM ET ahead of the main show at 7 PM. 411 will have full, live coverage of the event.