wrestling / News

Matches Set to Be Moved to SummerSlam Kickoff Show

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam 2019

– WWE is set to move three matches to the SummerSlam Kickoff show, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that there are plans to move the matches, which include Drew Gulak’s Cruiserweight Championship match against Oney Lorcan, to the pre-show.

The Kickoff show beguns at 5 PM ET ahead of the main show at 7 PM. 411 will have full, live coverage of the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading