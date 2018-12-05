Various News: Matches Set For Next Two Episodes of NXT, Jay Lethal Hypes ROH Final Battle Match

– WWE has announced matches for the next two weeks of NXT. The company announced that Ricochet will defend the North American Championship on next week’s episode along with EC3 vs. Bobby Fish.

Meanwhile, Aleister Black will face Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match on the December 19th episode. The match was set up on this week’s episode in the below segment.

– ROH posted the following video of Jay Lethal promoting his match with Cody at Final Battle on December 14th in New York City: