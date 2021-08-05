Matches Set For Next Two Weeks of WWE NXT UK

WWE has announced four matches, including an NXT UK Tag Team Title match, for the next two weeks of NXT UK. Following Thursday’s show, it was announced that Pretty Deadly will defend the Tag Team Championships against Moustache Mountain on the August 19th episode.

In addition, three matches were set for next week’s show as you can see below:

* Nina Samuels vs. Amale

* Wolfgang vs. Flash Morgan Webster

* NXT UK Heritage Cup Contender Tournament Begins