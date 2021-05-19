wrestling / News

Matches & Segments Set For Next Two Weeks Of WWE NXT

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Cameron Grimes Ted DiBiase

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced three more matches for next week’s show; you can check out the full card below.

* NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross (c) vs. Finn Balor
* Franky Monet’s NXT in-ring debut
* Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
* Million Dollar Face-Off: Cameron Grimes comes face to face with Ted DiBiase
* Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish

In addition, an NXT Tag Team Title Match will take place in two weeks as MSK defends against Legado del Fantasma.

