wrestling / News
Matches & Segments Set For Next Two Weeks Of WWE NXT
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced three more matches for next week’s show; you can check out the full card below.
* NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross (c) vs. Finn Balor
* Franky Monet’s NXT in-ring debut
* Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
* Million Dollar Face-Off: Cameron Grimes comes face to face with Ted DiBiase
* Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish
In addition, an NXT Tag Team Title Match will take place in two weeks as MSK defends against Legado del Fantasma.
NEXT TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
🎬 The World Premiere of @FrankyMonetWWE
💰 @CGrimesWWE vs. @MDMTedDiBiase in a Million Dollar Face-Off
❌ @WWEKarrionKross vs. @FinnBalor for the #NXTTitle pic.twitter.com/DgldaJDFTU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on COVID-19 Outbreak in NJPW, Two Wrestlers Who Tested Positive
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Having To Do Promo After Owen Hart’s Fall At Over The Edge 1999, Learning Of Owen’s Passing
- Shawn Michaels On His Coaching Style In NXT, Which NXT Stars Remind Him Of Younger Version Of Himself
- The Rock Responds To Ariya Daivari Buying His Mother a New Washer & Dryer