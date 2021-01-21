wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite & Beach Break
WWE has announced matches for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite, including the Beach Break-themed special next month. The company has announced the following matches for next week and the week after:
January 27th
* Good Brothers & Young Bucks vs. Dark Order
* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy
* Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
* Cody responds to Shaq
Beach Break (February 3rd)
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rey Fenix, PAC, Jon Moxley
* Tag Team Battle Royal For AEW Tag Team Title Match at Revolution: Teams TBD
* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford tie the knot
* Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
