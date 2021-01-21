Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite & Beach Break

WWE has announced matches for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite, including the Beach Break-themed special next month. The company has announced the following matches for next week and the week after:

January 27th

* Good Brothers & Young Bucks vs. Dark Order

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy

* Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

* Cody responds to Shaq

Beach Break (February 3rd)

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rey Fenix, PAC, Jon Moxley

* Tag Team Battle Royal For AEW Tag Team Title Match at Revolution: Teams TBD

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford tie the knot

* Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa