Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite & Beach Break

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Beach Break

WWE has announced matches for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite, including the Beach Break-themed special next month. The company has announced the following matches for next week and the week after:

January 27th

* Good Brothers & Young Bucks vs. Dark Order
* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy
* Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
* Cody responds to Shaq

Beach Break (February 3rd)

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rey Fenix, PAC, Jon Moxley
* Tag Team Battle Royal For AEW Tag Team Title Match at Revolution: Teams TBD
* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford tie the knot
* Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

