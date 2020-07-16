wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced several matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced during tonight’s Fight For the Fallen-themed episode of Dynamite that the following matches will take place next week:

* TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. TBA
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy
* Hangman Page vs. Five (w/Brodie Lee)
* Ivelisse vs. Diamante
* MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. TBA

