Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Grand Slam Rampage

AEW’s Grand Slam episode of Rampage airs next Friday, and the supersized card is set. You can check out the full lineup for the show, which airs next Friday on TNT, below:

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Diamanté

* No Disqualification Match: Buddy Matthews and Brody King vs. Sting and Darby Allin

* Golden Ticket Battle Royale for AEW World Championship Match: Competitors TBA

* Action Bronson & HOOK vs. 2point0

* Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

* Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston

* Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy

* Samoa Joe and Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods