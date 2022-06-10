Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling airs its go-home episode for Slammiversary next week, and three matches are set for the show. You can see the card as announced on tonight’s episode for next week, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

* The Briscoes vs. Jay White & Chris Bey

* Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey