Matches Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr
October 10, 2023 | Posted by
The lineup is set for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following matches for the show, which airs next Tuesday on YouTube:
* Pick Your Poison Match: Mecha Wolf vs. Yabo The Clown
* NWA Women’s TV Championship Match: Max The Impaler vs. MJ Jenkins
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship #1 Contenders Match: Zyon vs. Chris Adonis
* Thom Latimer vs. Koa Laxamana
