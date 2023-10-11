Matches Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

The lineup is set for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following matches for the show, which airs next Tuesday on YouTube:

* Pick Your Poison Match: Mecha Wolf vs. Yabo The Clown

* NWA Women’s TV Championship Match: Max The Impaler vs. MJ Jenkins

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship #1 Contenders Match: Zyon vs. Chris Adonis

* Thom Latimer vs. Koa Laxamana