Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

April 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced that next Thursday’s show will feature the following bouts:

* Teoman vs. Rohan Raja
* Eddie Dennis, Primate, and Tyson T-Bone vs. Gallus
* Aiofe Valkyrie vs. Meiko Satomura

NXT UK, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

