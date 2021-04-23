wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
April 22, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced that next Thursday’s show will feature the following bouts:
* Teoman vs. Rohan Raja
* Eddie Dennis, Primate, and Tyson T-Bone vs. Gallus
* Aiofe Valkyrie vs. Meiko Satomura
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK
ROHAN RAJA ARRIVES! pic.twitter.com/4ViVMWCo26
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 22, 2021
Don't miss this HUGE six-man tag team encounter next week on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/R6lr6xFapZ
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 22, 2021
