Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

– WWE has announced three matches to take place on next week’s episode of NXT. WWE has set two matches in the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament as well as Io Shirai against Rhea Ripley. The full announced card is:

* Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drake Maverick vs. KUSHIDA

* Cruiserweight Championship Match: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa