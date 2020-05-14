wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT
May 13, 2020
– WWE has announced three matches to take place on next week’s episode of NXT. WWE has set two matches in the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament as well as Io Shirai against Rhea Ripley. The full announced card is:
* Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley.
* Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drake Maverick vs. KUSHIDA
* Cruiserweight Championship Match: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa
The #NXTCruiserweight Championship Tournament continues next week as @hijodelfantasma takes on @TozawaAkira AND @WWEMaverick battles @KUSHIDA_0904!
And, ready for this?
ALSO NEXT WEEK, @RheaRipley_WWE returns to action against the one and only @shirai_io! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hPU9jNJiq7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 14, 2020
