wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following bouts on Monday’s Raw for next week’s episode, which airs live from Oklahoma City on USA Network:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Bronson Reed
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger On If Cody Rhodes Missed His Moment at WWE Wrestlemania 39
- Arn Anderson On WCW Moving TV Tapings To Disney Studios, Impact On The Talent
- Matt Hardy Says The Hardys vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage In AEW Is ‘A Long Ways Away’
- Note on Damian Priest Not Being Cleared for Raw, WWE Loading Up Shows This Week