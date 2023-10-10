Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following bouts on Monday’s Raw for next week’s episode, which airs live from Oklahoma City on USA Network:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Bronson Reed

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler