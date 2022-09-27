wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which takes place in St. Paul, Minnesota and airs live on USA Network:

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable
* Johnny Gargano vs. Otis
* Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

