Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

February 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Five matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches are set for next week, which airs Thursday on POP TV:

* Moose vs Alberto El Patron (from Future Stars Of Wrestling)
* Impact Grand Championship Match: Matt Sydal (c) vs Petey Williams (from Destiny Wrestling)
* Non-Title Match: Cult Of Lee vs LAX
* OVE vs Lashley & Eddie Edwards
* EC3 vs Johnny Impact

