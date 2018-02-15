wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
– Five matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches are set for next week, which airs Thursday on POP TV:
* Moose vs Alberto El Patron (from Future Stars Of Wrestling)
* Impact Grand Championship Match: Matt Sydal (c) vs Petey Williams (from Destiny Wrestling)
* Non-Title Match: Cult Of Lee vs LAX
* OVE vs Lashley & Eddie Edwards
* EC3 vs Johnny Impact
After stealing a victory tonight, @therealec3 will face @TheRealMorrison NEXT WEEK with IMPACT's number one contenders spot on the line. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/15mSc0QZEV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018
After the events of our opening match, @TheEddieEdwards and @fightbobby will TEAM UP to face oVe NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ZD3RxP1H33
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018
The Cult of Lee will face a significantly tougher challenge than The Mumbai Cats next week as they go toe to toe with LAX in a non-title match. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/noWeYIjsVE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018
Two big matches have been made for next week: @TheMooseNation will face @PrideOfMexico from @fswvegas@iPeteyWilliams vs. @findevan from @DestinyWrestle #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/7GkundV5jK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018