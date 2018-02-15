Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Five matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches are set for next week, which airs Thursday on POP TV:

* Moose vs Alberto El Patron (from Future Stars Of Wrestling)

* Impact Grand Championship Match: Matt Sydal (c) vs Petey Williams (from Destiny Wrestling)

* Non-Title Match: Cult Of Lee vs LAX

* OVE vs Lashley & Eddie Edwards

* EC3 vs Johnny Impact

After stealing a victory tonight, @therealec3 will face @TheRealMorrison NEXT WEEK with IMPACT's number one contenders spot on the line. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/15mSc0QZEV — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018

After the events of our opening match, @TheEddieEdwards and @fightbobby will TEAM UP to face oVe NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ZD3RxP1H33 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018