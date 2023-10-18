wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr logo, Billy Corgan Image Credit: NWA

NWA has four matches set for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube:

* Pretty Empowered vs. Ruthie Jay, The WOAD, & Samantha Starr
* EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. TBA
* Blunt Force Trauma vs. TBA
* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Fixers

