wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
NWA has four matches set for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube:
* Pretty Empowered vs. Ruthie Jay, The WOAD, & Samantha Starr
* EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. TBA
* Blunt Force Trauma vs. TBA
* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Fixers
