Matches Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

NWA has four matches set for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube:

* Pretty Empowered vs. Ruthie Jay, The WOAD, & Samantha Starr

* EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. TBA

* Blunt Force Trauma vs. TBA

* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Fixers