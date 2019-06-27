wrestling / News
WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT, Killian Dain Vignette, Highlights From Angel Garza vs. Joaquin Wilde
– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Wednesday that Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) will take on Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland) in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match, making their NXT TV debuts. In addition, Tyler Breeze will face Roderick Strong:
– The company also posted the vignette teasing the re-debut of former SAniTy member Killian Dain on the show:
– Here are highlights from the first match in the NXT Breakout Tournament, which saw Angel Garza face Joaquin Wilde. Garza defeated Wilde to advance to the second round:
