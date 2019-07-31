wrestling / News
WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Baron Corbin and Billy Gunn Have Instagram Exchange
– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network. The episode will feature Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff as well as Jinny and Jazzy Gabert vs. Piper Niven and Xia Brookside:
.@DaveMastiff & @Joe_Coffey meet in the ring NEXT WEEK! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/IWoKLxZ6a3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 31, 2019
NEXT WEEK: @viperpiperniven & @XiaBrooksideWWE will take on @JinnyCouture & @Jazzy_Gabert! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Ni2GtHlaH4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 31, 2019
– Baron Corbin and Billy Gunn had a bit of a back and forth in the comments of an Instagram post Corbin made. You can see the post below of Corbin walking up to a Ferrari, which prompted the following comments back-and-forth (per Wrestling Inc:
Gunn: That is. Not your car
Corbin: come down I’ll take you for a ride
Gunn: big guys like me won’t fit. But thanks for the offer
Corbin: i was just trying to be nice to my elders. I wasn’t actually going to take you.
Gunn: that’s what I thought
