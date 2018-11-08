WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT & WWE 205 Live, Johnny Gargano Explains His Actions

– William Regal announced that next week’s NXT main event will feature a member of The Undisputed ERA against a member of Team War Raiders. The winner of that match will have the advantage in the War Games match. Also scheduled is Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair.

– Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick vs. Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher and Lio Rush vs. Cedric Alexander have been announced for next week’s WWE 205 Live.

– In the below video, Johnny Gargano revisits the site of his infamous ambush of Aleister Black to explain why he took out Aleister Black…