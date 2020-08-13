Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

WWE has set several matches and a face-to-face for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced following tonight’s show that the following matches and and segment are set for the show, which airs next Wednesday on USA Network:

* Adam Cole and Pat McAfee come face-to-face

* Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango

* Second Chance Qualifier For North American Championship Match at NXT Takeover XXX: Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano

* Second Chance Qualifier For North American Championship Match at NXT Takeover XXX: Velveteen Dream vs. Finn Balor