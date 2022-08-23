wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs on New Japan World:
* LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs The Heatseekers (Matt Sigmon & Elliot Russell)
* Mascara Dorada vs TJP
* KUSHIDA & Ren Narita vs The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
Saturday 8/7c #njpwSTRONG continues the High Alert series!
In action:
🚧 @Dylankylecox @Jet2Flyy 🆚Heat Seekers @sigmonwrestling @ElliottMorie
🚧 @Mascaradorada24🆚 @MegaTJP
🚧 @rennarita_njpw #KUSHIDA🆚 @Antnyhenry @RealJDDrake
Tune in on @FiteTV and @njpwworld!#njHighAlert pic.twitter.com/om4ZFGhszz
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) August 23, 2022