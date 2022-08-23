wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

August 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs on New Japan World:

* LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs The Heatseekers (Matt Sigmon & Elliot Russell)
* Mascara Dorada vs TJP
* KUSHIDA & Ren Narita vs The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

