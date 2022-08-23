Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs on New Japan World:

* LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs The Heatseekers (Matt Sigmon & Elliot Russell)

* Mascara Dorada vs TJP

* KUSHIDA & Ren Narita vs The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)