During today’s NXT UK tapings, the first three matches were announced for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, which itself was announced earlier today. Keep in mind, this includes spoilers for the tapings.

– NXT UK Championship: Pete Dunne (c) vs. Joe Coffey

– NXT UK Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm

– NXT UK Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. TBD