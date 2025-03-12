Matches Set For This Week’s ROH On HonorClub

Ring of Honor has announced the lineup for this week’s ROH On HonorClub. The promotion announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Thursday night on the service:

* Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge vs. Gran Guerrero, Euforia & Rocky Romero

* Lee Johnon vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Aaron Solo vs. Dark Panther

* The Frat House & Premiere Athletes vs. Top Flight & Gates Of Agony

* Lady Frost vs. Leila Gray

* Black Christian vs. TBA

* Spanish Announce Table vs. TBA