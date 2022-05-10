wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
Jay Lethal, Jake Something, and more are set to compete on this week’s AEW Dark. AEW announced the following lineup on Monday for this week’s show, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Evil Uno & 10 vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi
* Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning
Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat
* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)
* Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue
* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Brick City Boyz
* Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest
* Shawn Dean vs. Serpentico
* Gunn Club vs. Fly Def
* Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something
* Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy
