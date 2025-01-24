wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 1-30-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced a number of matches and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following has been announced for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin
* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. The Northern Armory
* Mustafa Ali vs. TBA
* Nic Nemeth kicks off the show

