Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
TNA has announced a number of matches and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following has been announced for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+:
* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin
* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. The Northern Armory
* Mustafa Ali vs. TBA
* Nic Nemeth kicks off the show
