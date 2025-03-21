wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Impact. The following bouts were announced on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne
* Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Aztec Warriors vs. Frankie Kazarian & First Class
* Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin
Spitfire & Meta-Four are banned from ringside.
* Eric Young vs. Ace Austin
* Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth

