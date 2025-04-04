wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
April 3, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:
* Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin
* Cody Deaner vs. Moose
* Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth
* The Rascalz vs. JDC and Brian Myers
