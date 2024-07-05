Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA announced several matches for next week’s episode of TNA Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA

* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: AJ Francis vs. Rhino

* X-Division #1 Contender’s Match: Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Chris Bey vs. Johnny Dango Curtis

* Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

In addition, Zach Wentz challenged Charlie Dempsey to a match after Dempsey appeared on tonight’s show. That match has yet to be confirmed though.