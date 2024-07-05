wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

July 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA announced several matches for next week’s episode of TNA Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA
* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: AJ Francis vs. Rhino
* X-Division #1 Contender’s Match: Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Chris Bey vs. Johnny Dango Curtis
* Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

In addition, Zach Wentz challenged Charlie Dempsey to a match after Dempsey appeared on tonight’s show. That match has yet to be confirmed though.

