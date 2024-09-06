wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

September 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class
* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw
* The Hardys vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers
* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin

