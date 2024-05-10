wrestling
Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact Tapings
TNA has announced the first matches for next week’s Impact taping in Newport, Kentucky. The company announced several matches on Friday for the tapings, including Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace vs. Marti Belle and more.
The full card as announced is below:
May 18th
* Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry
* Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven
May 19th
* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis
* Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers
* Marti Belle vs. Jordynne Grace
