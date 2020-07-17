Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday that Tony Nese will face Chase Parker, while Mansoor battles Tehuti Miles on the show, which airs on WWE Network:

Ever-Rise thought they were calling the shots last week on 205 Live when they began to orchestrate a 2-on-1 beatdown on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott after Matt Martel’s match against “Swerve” ended in a no-contest. Tony Nese dealt them quite the curveball, however, as The Premier Athlete darted to the ring, put a stop to Ever-Rise’s assault and challenged Chase Parker and Martel to an impromptu tag team bout against him and “Swerve.”

Scott and Nese, who had butted heads and competed against each other in recent weeks, gelled rather seamlessly and picked up a win over Parker and Martel, though “Swerve” still seemed at least a bit suspicious of his newfound ally.

Parker later claimed that he wasn’t prepared for a tag team match last week, but he has vowed to be ready for his singles clash against Nese tonight!

The purple brand will also feature a highly anticipated rematch, as Mansoor is primed to clash with Tehuti Miles for the second time in as many weeks. Mansoor, who hadn’t competed since February prior to last week, isn’t backing away a challenge laid out by Miles, who wants another go against his recent foe.

Mansoor and Miles captivated the WWE Universe with a seesaw battle last week, so what will they do for an encore tonight? Find out when 205 Live streams on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!